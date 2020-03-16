Donald Trump Shares Awareness Video Amid COVID-19 Scare, Says 'we're In This Together'

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread to more than 155 countries, United States President Donald Trump shared a video on March 16 raising awareness on how to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. The confirmed cases in the US have reached 3,782 with at least 69 deaths and Trump urged citizens to “do your part”. From meeting and travel precautions to personal hygiene, the US President wants citizens to contribute to stopping the spread of the fatal virus and the video is titled, “we're in this together”.

Read - Donald Trump Says Google Claims Validated, Demands Apology From US Media At Press Briefing

However, just an hour before sharing the video of togetherness while dealing the coronavirus outbreak, Trump targetted former US Vice President Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders after their debate ended and called it “boring”. He further accused Biden of lying when he claimed that Trump wants to cut the social security and medicare, instead, US President claimed that he “saved” Social Security and Medicare”.

I must say, that was a VERY boring debate. Biden lied when he said I want to cut Social Security and Medicare. That’s what they ALL said 4 years ago, and nothing happened, in fact, I saved Social Security and Medicare. I will not be cutting, but they will. Be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

Read - US VP Mike Pence-led Coronavirus Task Force To Address The Press: Donald Trump

Coronavirus website

Meanwhile, in a bid to make people more informed, Google has now announced that the company is “partnering” with the US government to create a national website with the information about coronavirus symptoms and testing information. In a series of tweets by Google communications, it, however, did not mention the time frame of when such a website would be functional.

Trump had said in a White House briefing that Alphabet Inc with the help of the engineers at Google are creating a website which will enable people to check whether they have symptoms of the deadly COVID-19 which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. However, the company had earlier declined to say if it would be publishing a national-scale website for COVID-19 testing anytime soon.

“We are fully aligned and continue to work with the US Government to contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities. (1/6) https://t.co/eI1uXra6AB — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

Read - Donald Trump Declares National Day Of Prayer For Coronavirus-affected People

Read - Donald Trump Tests Negative For Novel Coronavirus: White House