Lawsuit Filed Against Trump's 'discriminatory' Green Card Rules

The President of United States Donald Trump, who is already waiting for Senate's trial on his impeachment, has another lawsuit filed against his 'discriminatory' immigration policies on December 19. This legal challenge questions new restrictions for green-card seekers and is posed by the organisations who are critical of 'public charge policies' of the White House. The lawsuit reportedly sais that the policies create an unfair burden for undocumented people who are apparently self-reliant but may be disqualified from getting a green card if their relatives or themselves received public assistance.

“The Trump administration’s multiple attempts to restrict family-based immigration by executive mandate are an unlawful and discriminatory attack on diverse low- & moderate-income families of color,” states Joanna E. Cuevas Ingram, NILC Staff Attorney: https://t.co/e1NvjgIv9G 3/ pic.twitter.com/8xCTHTuvWm — National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) December 19, 2019

The federal district courts in New York, California, Washington state, Illinois, and Maryland have already issued injunctions blocking the Department of Homeland Security from enforcing its new rules. The attorneys from Legal Aid Society, the Center for Constitutional Rights and other groups, names as plaintiffs Make the Road New York, African Services Committee and a division of Catholic Charities Community Services came together for the lawsuit. The organisations seek to block the State Department from moving forward with its public-rules and specifically Trump's October rule under 'Presidential Proclamation on the Suspension of Entry of Immigrants Who Will Financially Burden the United States Healthcare System'.

Indians still waiting for Green card

The latest official data has revealed that more than 2,27,000 Indians are still in the waiting line for family-sponsored legal permanent residency or the Green Card in the United States. Presently, there are nearly four million people waiting for the family-sponsored Green Cards against a Congressional cap of nearly two lakh every year. The largest number of waitlist is from Mexico, with nearly 1.5 million people, followed by India with 2,27,000 and China with nearly 1,80,000.

Along with the two lakh Indians waiting for family-sponsored Green Card, there is a sizeable number of people from India among 8,27,000 who are waiting for permanent legal residency. It has also been more than ten years for an IT professional from India in waiting for line for an employment-based green card. According to DHS, more than 1,81,000 Indians are waiting for family-based Green Card are siblings of US citizens and nearly 2,500 are either spouses or minor children of permanent residents.

