Lawyer Quotes Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Fraud’ To Oppose President Trump’s Claims, Triggers Laugh

A chief legal correspondent caused a stir on November 12 after he quoted American pop singer Nicki Minaj’s No Frauds lyrics featuring Drake and Lil Wayne in a live TV interview to condemn President Trump’s lack of evidence for alleging election “fraud”. “I don’t need no fraud, as Nicki Minaj made it simply clear,” the lawyer said with a straight face in a live-streamed segment. “Don’t need no drama,” he continued, “don’t need no lies.” Shortly after, the footage triggered hilarious reactions on Twitter after a user shared the clip with a caption, “He did not just quote Nicki Minaj.”

Minaj released the track on March 10, 2017, along with Changed It and Regret In Your Tears for her upcoming fourth studio album. Speaking on MSNBC in a live discussion, Ari Melber said it was matter-of-factly that there was no fraud, speaking in context to Republican’s assertions that the Democrats were “stealing the election.”

Seemingly irate at the repeated baseless GOP assertions, the legal correspondent started to sing the lyrics of Nicki Minaj’s popular track to make his stance apparent in the election controversy. Twitter dropped comical reactions, as one said, "It’s the way he did it seriously and with a straight face.” “There’s a Nicki Minaj line that can apply to any situation in life,” another added. Meanwhile, Minaj’s fanbase declared that the lawyer is a bard [pop singer’s fanbase nickname].

This just goes to show you that everyone is or has been a barb https://t.co/eWZtHXRenc — ً (@TYRISVENOM) November 12, 2020

Don't need no frauds!! don't need no lies! Don't need no drama!! pic.twitter.com/ACEJsPH3le — Justice Unity (@JusticeUnity1) November 12, 2020

You got it down — Jeannie (@Jeannie28808955) November 12, 2020

you hear that "Nicki Minaj's classic.." — Viral Onika Tweets 👑 (@ViralOnika) November 12, 2020

& that’s something Payola can’t buy — HOT 100: #1 NICKI(DEBUT) (@ThisAintHiSkoo) November 12, 2020

The way he came correct 😂 He's a whole barb pic.twitter.com/GA9P1ybYcp — Tee⁷ (@hobisgravy) November 11, 2020

Lol this guy is known for going out of his way to always drop rap lyrics in his segments. — Manú (@ManuCmplx) November 12, 2020

we living a simulation oh my god... pic.twitter.com/ihQrMCDgeQ — gen 💙 (@yourlocalgemgen) November 12, 2020

Alexa, stream no frauds. Purr pic.twitter.com/WYCZePc7ag — Swan Lake stan🏳️‍🌈🇯🇲 🇪🇹🥂 (@Tea_witdre) November 12, 2020

I’m embarrassed for Remy Ma now 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/shFd69g11X — Major (@majorized_) November 12, 2020

'Most secure elections' in history

Earlier today, a coalition of US federal and state officials declared that contrary to the claims made by the Republicans, there was no evidence that the 2020 US elections were compromised or altered in any way. In an official joint statement, the election cybersecurity team and the US Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

