Last Updated:

Lawyer Quotes Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Fraud’ To Oppose President Trump’s Claims, Triggers Laugh

Lawyer quoted Minaj's track released on March 10 2017 along with Changed It and Regret In Your Tears for her upcoming fourth studio album.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Lawyer

A chief legal correspondent caused a stir on November 12 after he quoted American pop singer Nicki Minaj’s No Frauds lyrics featuring Drake and Lil Wayne in a live TV interview to condemn President Trump’s lack of evidence for alleging election “fraud”. “I don’t need no fraud, as Nicki Minaj made it simply clear,” the lawyer said with a straight face in a live-streamed segment. “Don’t need no drama,” he continued, “don’t need no lies.” Shortly after, the footage triggered hilarious reactions on Twitter after a user shared the clip with a caption, “He did not just quote Nicki Minaj.”

Minaj released the track on March 10, 2017, along with Changed It and Regret In Your Tears for her upcoming fourth studio album. Speaking on MSNBC in a live discussion, Ari Melber said it was matter-of-factly that there was no fraud, speaking in context to Republican’s assertions that the Democrats were “stealing the election.”

Seemingly irate at the repeated baseless GOP assertions, the legal correspondent started to sing the lyrics of Nicki Minaj’s popular track to make his stance apparent in the election controversy. Twitter dropped comical reactions, as one said, "It’s the way he did it seriously and with a straight face.” “There’s a Nicki Minaj line that can apply to any situation in life,” another added. Meanwhile, Minaj’s fanbase declared that the lawyer is a bard [pop singer’s fanbase nickname]. 

Read: Joe Biden Concretes US Election Victory With Arizona Win, Trump Continues Legal Gambit

Read: China Congratulates Joe Biden On US Election Win, Says 'we Respect Choice Of Americans'

'Most secure elections' in history

Earlier today, a coalition of US federal and state officials declared that contrary to the claims made by the Republicans, there was no evidence that the 2020 US elections were compromised or altered in any way. In an official joint statement, the election cybersecurity team and the US Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

Read: Twitter Says It Flagged 3,00,000 'misleading' US Election Tweets Including Trump's

Read: US Rep. Don Young, 87, Tests Positive For COVID-19

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND