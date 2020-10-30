'Led By Fools': US Health Official Dresses Up As Clown While Announcing COVID-19 Deaths

Hundreds of Americans witnessed an unusual COVID-19 update after a health official came dressed as a clown. The one-of-its-kind address took place in the state of Oregon, where a senior advisor working for the State’s Health Authority announced the death toll wearing a black skirt, polka dot shirts and yellow pants. It was later revealed that the amusing idea aimed at guiding residents on how to celebrate Halloween amid pandemic.

A video of the address has gone viral on the internet after it was shared by senior adviser Shimi Sharief and shows Dr Claire Poché, donning a funny onesie in order to tell the public about how to celebrate Halloween safely, adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines. "As of today, there have been 38,160 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, with 390 new cases being reported today. Sadly, we are also reporting three deaths today, bringing the statewide total for COVID-19 related deaths to 608," she says in the video.

This is not a photoshop. Oregon's public health authority announced COVID deaths in clown makeup. pic.twitter.com/Ta4StZHvrW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

'Led by fools'

Since shared, the post has created quite a stir on the internet with people from all across expressing their opinions on the same. "Was it for Halloween? Seems odd to announce #COVID19 cases and deaths in full clown makeup," wrote an Oregon resident. "We are led by fools," added another lambasting authority for adopting the idea. "She actually dressed up as a clown. Oregon is now running close to California as the nuttiest state. You can’t make this stuff up! Oregon official dresses as a clown to announce COVID-19 death toll" read another comment.

Netizens lambast authorities

I'm sorry but who at the Oregon Health Authority thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/xXHia14KSg — Samantha Swindler (@editorswindler) October 27, 2020

I'm still thinking about that Oregon public health video with the lady dressed like a clown announcing 3 deaths — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 28, 2020

Why is it that state health directors seem to be the most unhealthy people (mentally) that I've ever encountered. Here's the state director from Oregon... was it for Halloween? Seems odd to announce #COVID19 cases and deaths in full clown makeup. pic.twitter.com/CXE5VeRB0q — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 28, 2020

A senior official with the Oregon Health Authority announced the daily covid death toll in the state while wearing clown makeup. Oregon literally has lunatics in clown costumes running their pandemic response. This does not surprise me at all.



pic.twitter.com/8fyrsAPzWN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 28, 2020

This perfectly encapsulates Oregon's government. — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) October 28, 2020

