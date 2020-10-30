Last Updated:

'Led By Fools': US Health Official Dresses Up As Clown While Announcing COVID-19 Deaths

Hundreds of Americans witnessed an unusual COVID-19 update after a health official came dressed as a clown. The one-of-its-kind address took place in Oregon.

US health official dresses up as clown while announcing COVID-19 deaths

Hundreds of Americans witnessed an unusual COVID-19 update after a health official came dressed as a clown. The one-of-its-kind address took place in the state of Oregon, where a senior advisor working for the State’s Health Authority announced the death toll wearing a black skirt, polka dot shirts and yellow pants. It was later revealed that the amusing idea aimed at guiding residents on how to celebrate Halloween amid pandemic.

A video of the address has gone viral on the internet after it was shared by senior adviser Shimi Sharief and shows Dr Claire Poché, donning a funny onesie in order to tell the public about how to celebrate Halloween safely, adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines. "As of today, there have been 38,160 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, with 390 new cases being reported today. Sadly, we are also reporting three deaths today, bringing the statewide total for COVID-19 related deaths to 608," she says in the video.

'Led by fools'

Since shared, the post has created quite a stir on the internet with people from all across expressing their opinions on the same. "Was it for Halloween? Seems odd to announce #COVID19 cases and deaths in full clown makeup," wrote an Oregon resident. "We are led by fools," added another lambasting authority for adopting the idea. "She actually dressed up as a clown. Oregon is now running close to California as the nuttiest state. You can’t make this stuff up! Oregon official dresses as a clown to announce COVID-19 death toll" read another comment. 

Netizens lambast authorities

First Published:
