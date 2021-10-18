Legionnaires' Disease: Health Officials Examine New York Cluster After Nassau Outbreak

In major medical developments, health officials in New York have engaged in studying a cluster of Legionella bacteria after at least 10 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported from Long Island and Nassau County. According to News12, the source of the disease that fatally affected one has not been identified yet, however, New York is experiencing a spike in cases statewide. However, the Nassau County Department of Health assured that the bacteria do not spread from person to person.

At least 10 people were said to be hospitalised within a one-mile radius of Wantagh Avenue and Old Jerusalem road, in Long Island, News12 reported. Most of the infected were between the age of 35 to 96. On Saturday, one among the infected succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, health officials have begun working on contact tracing besides swab sampling to identify more cases of Legionnaires' Disease, CBS reported.

What is Legionnaires' Disease?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Legionnaires' disease is a severe type of lung inflammation (pneumonia) caused by Legionella bacteria. It is usually caused by inhaling the bacteria from water or soil. People with a weaker immune system, especially those who smoke, older adults are particularly susceptible to the disease, Mayo Clinic says.

The ingestion of the bacteria causes Pontiac fever, a milder illness, resembling the flu. Symptoms of the disease are usually a headache, muscle ache, Fever (104° or higher). If untreated promptly, on the second or third day the patient can develop symptoms like cough with mucus and blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, gastrointestinal problems- nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea and finally mental changes. One must immediately see a doctor to avoid critical outcomes.

How is it caused and how does the infection spreads?

The legionella bacterium pneumophilla usually survives in the outdoor water, soil and sometimes in air conditioners. It simply thrives in them, the Mayo Clinic says. Additionally, it is possible to get Legionnaires' from home plumbing, most outbreaks have occurred due to complex water systems helping the bacteria grow easily.

As per Mayo Clinic, a person can be infected from inhaling microscopic water droplets containing the bacteria. Generally, outbreaks have been sourced to hot tubs, whirlpools, conditioning systems, swimming pools, birthing pools, drinking water heaters, etc. However, it is to remember that the bacteria is treatable with correct medical diagnosis as soon as possible.

Image: AP