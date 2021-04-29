'Let's Get It Done’: Joe Biden Calls For Police Reform By George Floyd's Death Anniversary

US President Joe Biden on April 28 implored Congress to pass a police reform bill by the end of May, which will mark one year since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer. During his first address to a joint session of Congress, Biden emphasized the need for accountability for law enforcement officials who abuse authority when engaging with the public. He also pointed to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and said that this is a “giant opportunity” to bend the act of the moral universe toward justice.

Biden said, “We have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve, herd out systemic racism in our criminal justice system and enact police reform in George Floyd's name. Let's get it done next month on the first anniversary of George Floyd's death”.

The US President added, “We've all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black Americans. Now is our opportunity to make some real progress. The vast majority of men and women wearing a uniform and a badge serve our communities and they serve them honourably. I know they want to help meet this moment, as well”.

‘We have a giant opportunity…’

According to USA Today, the bill proposes a host of reforms to community policing, including bans on discriminatory profiling based on race or religion, mandated use of dashboard cameras and ban on chokeholds, like the one used on Floyd. The bill was introduced last year. It had passed in the House last month and is pending a Senate vote.

The bill faces pushback from some Republicans with alternate suggestions on policing reforms. Rep. Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said there’s room for compromise on the measure in the Senate. Beatty also noted efforts by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to work with lawmakers.

Beatty said that she is of the belief that there is scope for negotiations and she will be able to move the needle. It is worth noting that Scott had introduced a bill last summer that contained some of the reforms outlined in the George Floyd act, but it was blocked by House Democrats for not going far enough. Recently, however, Scott, who is Senate’s only Black Republican, said that language on compromised legislation could be finalised by early May.

Biden, on the other hand, said, “The country supports this reform and Congress should act. We have a giant opportunity to bend the act of the moral universe toward justice — real justice”.

(Image: AP)