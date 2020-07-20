Last Updated:

Linkin Park Files Cease-and-desist Order Against Trump For Unauthorized Use Of Their Music

The band's Twitter page added that they had not authorised Trump or his administration to use their music, and were moving a cease-and-desist order against him

Written By
Ananya Varma
Linkin Park

Legal trouble seems to be mounting for the Trump administration after American rock band Linkin Park announced that they were moving a cease-and-desist order against the President for using their song “In the End” in one of his campaign videos. The video which was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino featured the contemporary rock band's song in the backdrop of Trump's campaign video. The video was also retweeted by Trump. 

Linkin Park's official Twitter account posted a statement confirming that they had no affiliations to Trump nor did they endorse him. The band's Twitter page added that they had not authorised Trump or his administration to use their music, and were hence moving a cease-and-desist order against him for unauthorised use of their song. 

The version posted by White House was a cover of Linkin Park's original song “In the End” by singers Tommee Profitt, Fleurie and Jung Youth. One of the artists associated with the covers also raised his voice against the illegal use of his music, saying that he 'stood against racism and bigotry' and he was thankful to Twitter for taking down Trump's campaign video. 

First Published:
