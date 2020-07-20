Linkin Park Files Cease-and-desist Order Against Trump For Unauthorized Use Of Their Music

Legal trouble seems to be mounting for the Trump administration after American rock band Linkin Park announced that they were moving a cease-and-desist order against the President for using their song “In the End” in one of his campaign videos. The video which was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino featured the contemporary rock band's song in the backdrop of Trump's campaign video. The video was also retweeted by Trump.

Linkin Park's official Twitter account posted a statement confirming that they had no affiliations to Trump nor did they endorse him. The band's Twitter page added that they had not authorised Trump or his administration to use their music, and were hence moving a cease-and-desist order against him for unauthorised use of their song.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Read: Linkin Park: All The Musical Works Of The California-based Rock Band

The version posted by White House was a cover of Linkin Park's original song “In the End” by singers Tommee Profitt, Fleurie and Jung Youth. One of the artists associated with the covers also raised his voice against the illegal use of his music, saying that he 'stood against racism and bigotry' and he was thankful to Twitter for taking down Trump's campaign video.

Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!! — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 19, 2020

Read: Trump Defends His COVID-19 Response, Still Says Virus Will ‘disappear’ Despite The Crisis

Read: Trump Replaces Re-election Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, Makes Him Senior Advisor