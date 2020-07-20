Trump Defends His COVID-19 Response, Still Says Virus Will ‘disappear’ Despite The Crisis

US President Donald Trump, despite facing severe criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has yet again claimed that the virus will eventually just ‘disappear’. According to reports, Trump reiterated that in the early days of the pandemic he had stated that the virus would simply disappear and seemed confident that he will ‘eventually’ be right.

Trump deflects blame

Trump's comments come as the United States continues to struggle against the infectious virus. According to John Hopkins Coronavirus resource centre, the country has reported 3,739,726 positive cases of COVID-19 infection -- the highest number to have been reported by a single country and continues to report thousands of new cases daily.

Trump has repeatedly denied responsibility for the coronavirus crisis in the country and passed on the blame to the governor of states, claiming that while some governors have acted admirably, others have handled the situation poorly.

According to reports, the US President has even tried to put a spin of the rapid rise in virus cases load with arguments like increased testing in the country was adding to the count.

Moreover, in an interview with an American media portal, Trump even lashed out at his administration’s top doctor, Dr Anthony Fauci and accused him of being an 'alarmist'.

Trump denounces poor re-election polls as ‘fake’

Similar to his previous election race against Hilary Clinton in 2016, Trump has not revealed if he intends to challenge the election results if he loses but during a recent interview, he opined that the mail-in voting system would be a problem. Trump claimed that the pandemic will make it easy for the results to be rigged or tampered with.

In regards to recent pre-election polls, Trump in an earlier interview had said that he has been written off many times in the past and has always beaten the odds. Trump claimed that the polls that showed him losing to Biden were ‘fake’.

