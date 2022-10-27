Elon Musk LIVE Updates: Tesla CEO Discloses His 'motivation' Behind Twitter Buyout

Elon Musk on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle to explain why he bought the microblogging site Twitter, noting that he did not purchase the company "to make more money." "I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong," said the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

According to Musk, the motivation behind buying Twitter was for the betterment of the "future of civilization." Musk stated that he wants to provide a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy

manner, without resorting to violence. "There is currently a great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," claimed Musk.

And so, he added, "I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, who I love," the Tesla boss said, according to the statement that he posted on his Twitter handle. " And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility," he continued.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences," said Tesla CEO. "In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature," he furthermore explained. That is why I bought Twitter," Musk continued.