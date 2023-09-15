Lloyd Austin Remains Engaged With Lawmakers On Risks Posed By The Blanket Hold

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III continues to work with Congress to highlight the persistent threats to national security presented by the Blanket Hold on Senate confirmations for hundreds of military candidates, according to Department of Defence Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder on September 12.

The Blanket Hold, implemented in February 2023 as a result of conflicts with the Pentagon over its reproductive health care policy, has caused the Senate to postpone more than 300 General and Flag officer nominations.

About Press Secretary Pat Ryder's press conference

Press Secretary Pat Ryder during his press brief said that throughout the summer the Secretary and his legislative team have engaged with Senate Leaders and lawmakers from both parties and he has further calls with members scheduled for this week as they return to Capitol Hill.

Secretary Austin continues to put a lot of effort into this and wants to have more conversations with the Senator this week, Ryder said at a briefing at the Pentagon after the August recess was finished. There are three service leaders on the Senate's nomination list. Marine Corps General Eric M. Smith assumed the position of interim commandant of the Marine Corps in July of this year.

Last month Army General Randy A. George took over as the acting chief of staff of the Army, and Navy Admiral Lisa M. Franchetti became acting chief of naval operations. It's the first time in decades that any one of the branches has been led by an acting service chief and the first time in history that any one of the branches has been led by an acting service chief and the first three have been operated simultaneously without confirmed leadership.

The nation's highest uniformed military advisor to the President, Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, is set to retire at the end of this month without an approved successor. There has only ever been one occurrence in history of such a void in a confirmed chairman, and that was in 1993 when Army General John Shalikashvili took over after Army General Colin Powell.

Austin highlighted the risks posed by the holds while speaking with Tuberville in July. During a conversation with Tuberville, which took place at Secretary’s request, the defence secretary explained the impact the lawmaker’s hold is having on military readiness and uncertainty within the force. Ryder said that the secretary will continue to speak out and urge Senator Tuberville to lift his hold that is putting our readiness and national security at risk.

Additionally, he stated that the US Defense Secretary places the utmost importance on the US military's ability to defend and protect itself. It entails having the service personnel who receive training, supplies, medical attention, and all other services necessary to keep an operationally ready force.