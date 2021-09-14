Lumcon Scientists Reveal Results Of Great Gator Experiment; Marine Food Web Explored

In order to explore the ocean and its food culture, scientists dropped three dead alligators deep into the sea. According to the researchers, their main motive was to examine how deep-sea creatures would react to finding a new and unusual food source.

The experiment was carried out by the scientists of Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium about a year ago, known as the Great Gator Experiment. The researchers noted that there is no phytoplankton (microscopic plants that play a huge role in the marine food web). Therefore, it was a matter of examining how other marines sustained their lives under deep water. Have a look at the experiment:



According to the newly published study in the open-access science journal PLOS One, Craig McClain and Clifton Nunnally from Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (Lumcon) asserted that the giant animals usually dwell deep inside the sea in search of food. Hence, the scientists wanted to find out if deep-sea creatures would nibble on the dead gators.

"To explore the food web deep inside the sea, we placed three dead alligators at least 6,600 feet down in the Gulf of Mexico for 51 days," said Clifton Nunnally from Louisiana University.

"We got surprised as the alligators were completely consumed by the marine animals. However, we got some interesting results as they (sea creatures) left the skeleton of the giant animal. A mysterious brown fuzz was also left on the bones," added the researcher.

Scientists found new species in the Gulf of Mexico

After thoroughly investigating the mysterious brown fuzz at Greg Rouse, a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography found that the gator was broken down to shackles of bone by a new species in the Osedax genus. The scientists concluded that the giant animal was eaten by bone-eating worms called Osedax.

However, he added that this species has not been found before in the Gulf of Mexico. While explaining about the second alligator, the scientists said that the animal was completely digested by scavengers like amphipods, grenadiers and some mysterious unidentifiable blackfish within 24 hours.

The scientists got the most shocking results when they checked the third alligator. The scientists could see a massive depression in the sand and the alligator disappeared from the site. They claimed that they didn't even track the third one. However, they did find the weight attached to the gator, which was about 10 meters away from the site. After getting satisfying results, the scientists said they are planning to drop a giant whale to discover the food nature of the other ocean species.

Image: Pixabay