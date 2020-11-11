Macron Congratulates Biden, Pledges To Promote 'shared Priorities'

French President Emmanuel Macron on November 10 said that he spoke with the United States President-elect Joe Biden and pledged to work together on "shared priorities" such as climate change, health, and international security. Macron took to Twitter to also inform that he congratulated Joe Biden on his latest US presidential election win. Earlier Joe Biden had released a statement on the same, saying he intends to work with Macron in addressing global challenges and in strengthening relations between the United States and France.

I spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. We’ll have a lot to do together to promote shared priorities - climate, global health, international security - and effective multilateral action. pic.twitter.com/h1zStqEf2J — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 10, 2020

According to the Office of the President-elect, Biden conveyed his interest to Macron in reinvigorating bilateral and trans-Atlantic ties, including through NATO and EU. Biden also expressed his readiness to work together in addressing security and development issues in Africa, Ukraine, Syria, and also on Iran's nuclear program.

Biden also held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Tuesday, with whom he discussed improving bilateral relations and other issues of mutual concerns. Biden after the calls with them said when he is speaking with foreign leaders, he is telling them that "America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game." The two common issues he discussed with all the leaders were the COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis as he promised the US' return to the Paris Climate Change agreement from which Trump had exited.

US election

Biden was projected as the winner of the US presidential election on Saturday, November 7 after he secured a massive lead against incumbent Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. After the US media declared Biden the winner of the election, several world leaders, including some of the closest friends of Trump, sent their congratulatory messages to the former vice-president.

However, Trump has refused to concede defeat to Biden and his campaign has filed a series of lawsuits in several states demanding to stop the count of late-arriving ballots. Trump has accused poll officials of illegally counting the votes that arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day, particularly in Pennsylvania. But state court had earlier allowed the counting of late-arriving ballots for three days after the final voting day, unless they are stamped on November 3.

