Joe Biden's Old Tweet With Pence Goes Viral Amid Transition Talks; Netizens Say 'class'

While President-elect Joe Biden started preparations to take over US government, the Republican incumbent Donald Trump has not yet shown any signs of admitting defeat. US officials are still sceptical whether Trump will offer a smooth transfer when the new administration takes office in January. The Centre for Presidential Transition, which is non-partisan advisory board, has also urged the current administration to begin the process.

Amidst the talks of the transition of power, an old tweet from 2016 by the former vice president has gone viral. The picture shows Biden welcoming then VP-elected Mike Pence to the office after Trump’s victory. The tweet was posted on November 11, 2016, however, it has resurfaced amid the ongoing controversy and netizens have been re-sharing the post with their thoughts regarding the exchange.

I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer our support for a smooth, seamless transition of power: https://t.co/yKj1JyiOD3 pic.twitter.com/3bFdQjuQ6K — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) November 10, 2016

While one internet user wrote, “This is what real leadership and grace look like. Most of us knew that trump would be destructive, as Jeb Bush I believe it was who called him, the chaos candidate. What we didn’t know was that all the Republicans would go along with him.” Another added, “The body language in this photo is telling. Joe Biden is friendly, bringing Mike Pence into the conversation. But Mike Pence is stiff, seems arrogant with a posture that says ‘I'm better than you are’”. “Maybe Mike Pence forgot about this one. It doesn’t really matter because on Jan 20, he’ll get dragged out,” added third.

This is what leadership looks like. https://t.co/TSVPBWYQaD — Brayden Huston (@braybray33) November 9, 2020

This was two days after Election Day, 2016. https://t.co/HSnn1EFzQB — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) November 9, 2020

This is how it is done in a functioning democracy. https://t.co/KvUYvkdM1Q — Doxiemom (@tiger311) November 9, 2020

Pompeo assures ‘smooth’ transition to Trump admin

Meanwhile, on Tuesday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the world should have confidence that the post-election transition in the United States will be 'smooth'. During a news conference, Pompeo told the State Department that there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. He further asserted that President Donald Trump would be inaugurated again despite Joe Biden's projected victory.

Adding further, Pompeo said Republicans will recount all the votes. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is successful today and successful when the president who's in the office on January 20, a minute afternoon, will also be successful, Pompeo affirmed. Describing the United States democracy as a 'shining city on a hill', Pompeo said 'the world needs us to live up to our providential promise’.

