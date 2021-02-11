Man Converts 90s School Bus Into A Dream Bachelor Pad After Losing Job, Fiancé In Pandemic

A man from the United States, who lost his job and fiancee during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned the tables upside down and now ‘thrives’ after transforming an old 1990s school bus into a plush bachelor pad. The 27-year-old, Craig Gordnier, who has posted most of his journey on Instagram under username @_justdoingmything_ bought the 1999 bluebird school bus in May 2020 and spent nearly six months and approximately £17,000 to transform the vehicle entirely.

The unprecedented outbreak of novel coronavirus has generally been hard for most people across the globe as the world went on pause for the entire year with major cities under lockdown and prolonged suspension of travel. Before the pandemic tightened its grip, Craig reportedly led a normal life with working nine to five and planning his future life. However, the global health crisis not only cost him his job but then his partner. Overcoming both the blows, he then decided to give life an overhaul in May when he bought the school bus. The full renovation completed reportedly in November last year and the bus is now filled with all kinds of facilities.

‘Survived, now I thrive’

Just last month, Craig took to social media sharing an overwhelming and inspiring journey of his life through the various challenges and said that “I survived, now I thrive”. While many of his followers hailed the 27-year-old for always spreading positive thoughts, Craig wrote in the caption that “Settlers settle, hunters hunt and gatherers gather. I will never settle and I will never stop hunting because the safety of the “village” is of no appeal to me much like a sailor will tell you, a ship in the harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.”

Referring to himself as ‘Tropical Astronaut’, he added, “On the ever-changing waves I sail, where I smile knowing that I would rather die in pursuit of what I love than to never know my own strength. I trust myself and I trust the ocean to show me the most incredible things. Come sail away, on a journey with no destination.”

