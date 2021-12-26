Man Dies In Shark Attack In US, Authorities Close Beaches In San Luis Obispo: Report

After a man was apparently killed in a shark attack on Friday, December 24, California authorities have announced the closure of some beaches in San Luis Obispo County. The death is reported to be the first death in a shark attack in 18 years in the area, reported The Guardian. Taking to Twitter, Morro Bay Police informed that the male surfer was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:48 am on December 24.

Morro Bay Police informed that Harbor, Police and Fire Departments responded to a report about a male victim being unresponsive on the beach after he was pulled from the water. According to Morro Bay Police, the male surfer had apparently suffered a shark attack. Harbor Director Eric Endersby told San Luis Obispo that the male surfer was discovered around 10:48 am off the beach at Morro Bay State Park.

Eric Endersby calls it 'tragic incident'

Citing the condition of the body, Endersby claimed that the attack appeared to have been recent. Furthermore, he mentioned that the surfer might have been in the water overnight or since early morning. Endersby stated that the body was found by a fellow surfer floating in the waves near The Pit area of Morro Strand north of the Rock. As per the San Luis Obispo report, Eric Endersby revealed that when they arrived at the spot a female surfer was assisting the victim, however, after they reached the spot, they took control. He termed it a 'tragic incident' and offered condolences to the family of the victim.

Following the attack, Harbor Police used a boat to clear the area for any other surfers or swimmers in the water. After the apparent shark attack, the authorities even used a sign board on the beach to warn the people that the area near The Pit area had been closed. Endersby noted that they have not received reports of shark sightings in the Morro Bay area recently. He pointed out that they might have not received reports of shark sightings as people do not have concerns about sharks. He called on the people to remain alert regarding signs of wildlife activity.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)