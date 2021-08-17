In a shocking judgment passed by the Andrews County 109th District Court, a man with a history of arrests for heavy consumption of alcohol won a whopping $5.5 million (ISD 40 crores) in a legal case after being involved in a fight while he was drunk. This million-dollar case was won by Daniel Rawls after he blamed the bartender for allowing him to drink even when he was completely intoxicated. The owner of the bar did not appear before the court and Rawls won the case.

Drunk man wins whopping $5.5 million in legal case

The incident happened back in 2019 when Rawls got involved in a fight after heavy booze. Rawls in the legal suit informed the court that he suffered severe injuries as it was the bar's fault for allowing him and the second person, Robert Henrickson, to drink alcohol even when they were completely out of their senses. The case presented by Rawls claimed that it was La Fogata Mexican Grill's owner, Loudes Galindo, and an identified bartender who showed negligent behaviour, and he claimed that the bar management did not call an ambulance when the two were injured.

Interestingly, the case took a bizarre turn when Rawls claimed that not only was Henrickson was responsible for his serious injuries, but also for the 'uneven parking lot' outside the bar.

How did Daniel Rawls win $5.5 million lawsuit?

Rawls won the case by default judgment, as the owner of the bar did not show up on the hearing day. Notably, when there was no other side of the case, the Andrews County 109th District Court did not further investigate whether Rawls' claims were true or not. The claim made by Rawls in the lawsuit said that the damage caused to him was due to the bar owner and bartender's negligence, premises liability, and damages arising from criminal conduct inside the bar premises.

However, the bar owner has a time of 30 days from claiming a re-trial on the matter. Meanwhile, Rawls does not have a clean record. As per the court record, he was arrested twice, in February 2019 and in May last year.

