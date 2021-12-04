Mark Cuban Buys Entire Town In Texas; Know About Entrepreneur's Career, Early Life & More

American billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban grabbed headlines after he bought an entire town in Navarro County, Texas just because “a buddy needed to sell it.” According to Dallas News, the 63-year-old purchased the virtually empty town-with a population of merely 23 people- last month for a price tag that has not been revealed as yet.

Interestingly, Mustang was put on sale back in 2017 for a price of US$4 million but the cost was later brought down by $2 million. In the aftermath of the purchase, Cuban revealed that he made the bid because a good friend wanted to sell it adding that he does not know what will he do with the 77-acre property now.

The town was founded in the 1970s and was the only place where people were allowed to purchase liquor at that time. Practically, Mustang is just a blot on the map albeit with a sordid reputation. It was in 2008 that a strip club in the town called Whispers witnessed a gruesome murder.

As per a report by Corsicana Daily Sun, the town’s patron Fernando Ramirez was dragged out of the club and beaten to death by a security guard. Whisper’s DJ also later accepted his role in the murder. At present, it reportedly has a resident alligator and a volunteer fire department.

Who is Mark Cuban?

Born in Pennsylvania on July 31, Mark Cuban is an investor and entrepreneur who owns the professional basketball team Dallas Mavericks. Additionally, he also owns the Landmark theatres and Magnolia Pictures. Starting his career in banking with college debt, Cuban made it big in the industry. As per Forbes, his current net worth tops US$4.5 billion. Interestingly, in 1999, Cuban was also featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for making what was then the single largest e-commerce transaction-he bought a Gulfstream V private jet which had a price tag of US$ 40 million. In 2007, the businessman took another wild stride after he participated in the popular show Dancing With The Stars only a week after undergoing hip surgery.

"There are no shortcuts. You have to work hard and try to put yourself in a position where, if luck strikes, you can see the opportunity and take advantage of it,” Cuban once said.

Cuban was born to Russian and Romanian immigrants- Nortan (who worked at an automobile upholstery store) and Shirley Cuban. He grew up in a Jewish middle-class household in Mount Lebanon in the US state of Pennsylvania. The 63-year-old has two brothers-Brian and Jeff Cuban. Brian is an American attorney, author, speaker, and activist while Jeff is an entrepreneur. While little is known about his personality, Cuban’s love life caught the public eye after he married the 14 years younger Tiffany Stewart in 2002. The duo had met at a gym and dated for five years before their nuptials.

(Image: DallasMicDup/twitter/AP)