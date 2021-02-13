Mars, Nestle, Hershey & Others To Face Child Slavery Lawsuit In Ivory Coast Farms: Report

Claiming that they were used as slave labour on cocoa plantations in Ivory Coast, eight children have launched legal action against most-renowned and biggest chocolate companies of the world. As per The Guardian report, the children have accused the multi-national corporations of aiding and abetting illegal enslavement of “thousands” of children on cocoa farms in their supply chains. The defendants named in the lawsuit filed in Washingon include Nestlé, Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Mars, Olam, Hershey and Mondelēz. It has been filed by human rights firm International Rights Advocates (IRA), on behalf of eight former child slaves who claim that they were forced to work without any pay in the West African country.

As per the report, the plaintiffs are all from Mali and now are young adults seeking damages for forced labour along with compensation for the unjust treatment, negligent supervision and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Moreover, this is also the first time that a class action of this magnitude has been taken against the cocoa industry in the United States court. The lawsuit also cited research by the US State Department, the International Labour Organization and Unicef, among others alleging that the plaintiffs’ experience of child slavery is mirrored by that of thousands of other minors.

45% of global coca produced in Ivory Coast

Ivory coast even produces nearly 45% of the global supply of cocoa which is also the key ingredient in chocolate. The production of cocoa in West Africa has long been linked to human rights abuses, poverty, low pay and child labour. The central allegation in the filed lawsuit reportedly stated that the defendants “knowingly profited” from the illegal work of the children even without owning the cocoa farms in question.

As per the submissions, reportedly the defendants’ contracted suppliers were able to provide a comparatively cheaper price than if they had employed adult workers with required protective equipment. The lawsuit has also accused the corporations of actively misleading the public with their 2001 pledge of “phase out” child labour. All eight named plaintiffs describe being recruited in Mali through trickery and deception.

