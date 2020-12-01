International Day For The Abolition Of Slavery 2020 Date, History And Significance

International Day for the abolition of slavery 2020 is just around the corner. The day will be observed by countries and organisations all over the world. The day aims at eradicating all forms of slavery in the present-day world. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), more than 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery. Modern slavery is not defined in law, but is used as an umbrella term covering practices such as forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, and human trafficking.

According to the UN, any situation of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, deception and/or abuse of power comes under modern slavery. As the International Day for the abolition of slavery 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about the International Day for the abolition of slavery 2020 date and International day for the abolition of slavery history and its significance. For all the people who are curious about the day, here is everything you need to know about it.

International Day for the abolition of slavery 2020 date

The International Day for the abolition of slavery 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow on December 2, 2020. The day is observed annually around the globe to spread awareness about slavery and stop all kinds of slavery that exist in the present-day world. Governments and organisations as well as common people take this opportunity of the day to express their views on slavery.

International Day for the abolition of slavery history

December 22 marks the date of the adoption, by the General Assembly, of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others (resolution 317(IV) of 2 December 1949). The focus on this day is to remove contemporary forms of slavery. There are several forms of slavery which still exist like trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation. The other worst forms include child labour, forced marriage and the forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict.

International Day for the abolition of slavery significance

The significance of this day is important even today. The world has made massive progress but there is still a large number of people who are victims of slavery. More than 150 million children are subject to child labour, accounting for almost one in ten children around the world. The day calls for action to stop such labour and slavery at a global level. Various events are held to review the history of slavery and its evolution. The effects of slavery on human rights are also explained in the media. People also express their views through poems, essays, interviews and feature writings about slavery.

Image Credits: Pixabay