Maxwell's Accuser Claims To Have Seen Her 'nude, Pregnant' Photo At Epstein's Home

In the latest development in the ongoing trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, one of the accusers has testified in New York City federal court on Tuesday that she once saw photos of former British socialite “nude and pregnant” in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s home. As per Sputnik report, the alleged victim of Epstein’s sexual abuses, identified with pseudonym ‘Carolyn’, testified that she was only 14 when the disgraced financier and his alleged “madam” or “pimp” started abusing her at his Palm Beach residence in Florida.

Carolyn reportedly said that Epstein had allegedly sexually abused her more than 100 times and his girlfriend at the time, Maxwell had even groped the victim’s breasts and other body parts. However, the accuser said that the abuse stopped after she turned 18. She told the court, “That’s when I realized I was too old.” Several images were also shown at the court including one photo showing Epstein in a ski suit and Maxwell wearing a coat over a sweatshirt with the financier’s hand on socialite’s stomach.

According to the Russian news agency, Maxwell’s defence team asked Carolyn about the image. Former UK socialite’s lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca was quoted by Sputnik as saying, “One of your memories about Ms Maxwell is your claim that you saw a photograph of her in Epstein's house pregnant, correct?"

The witness said, “Nude and pregnant, laying on the…” when the defence lawyer interrupted and asked, “And pregnant?”. To this, Carolyn responded, “Yes. There were multiple pictures, nude photos.”

Maxwell handed 'schoolgirl' outfit to victim

Earlier, a British woman testified on Monday that the former British socialite asked her to find “cute, young, pretty" girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The accuser, described with pseudonym ‘Kate’, also recalled how Maxwell befriended her at the age of 17 and pressured her into giving sexual massages to the disgraced financier when she was still a teenager assuring “fun”. Kate even described one incident when Maxwell left out a “school girl’s outfit” with a pleated skirt to wear for Epstein.

Describing the episode that took place during the mid-1990s at financier’s Palm Beach residence in Florida, Kate recalled Maxwell telling her, “I thought it would be fun for you to take Jeffrey his tea in this outfit.” Following the encounter with Epstein, Maxwell “asked me if I had fun” and told her, “You are such a good girl,” the woman said as reported by BBC.

Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004, but she has pleaded not guilty for all charges. Kate was the second woman to take a stand against Maxwell in federal court in Manhattan. Unlike the first, who was addressed with the pseudonym ‘Jane’, kate was at the age of consent in Great Britain and the US during her sexual contact with the disgraced tycoon. Therefore, the judge barred her from detailing specific acts.