Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Home Close To Giant Bear On Hunting Spree

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were put on alert on Saturday by the local law enforcement authorities after a giant bear was on the prowl in the neighbourhood and the couple had to be on guard. According to the local media outlets, both Harry and Meghan had rescued at least eight chicks from a solitary unit farm in rescue and have since kept them at their California home worth £11million. The barn is named “Archie’s Chick Inn”, after the couple’s 2-year-old son, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey at her much spoken about interview back in March.

Now, with a giant bear meandering in town, which could pose threats to the British Royal’s rescue chicks, authorities issued an advisory to stay cautioned. The bear’s sighting was first caught on safety cameras CCTV after it hunted down eight chickens at their 74-year-old neighbour Penelope Bianchi’s barn. According to UK’s Mirror, the lady who resides in the vicinity of Oprah in Montecito, banged pots and pans to scare the ferocious animal away.

Perturbed by 'animal’s presence'

The family recently installed the motion-sensor floodlights, and zoom-in cams to deter the wild species from going on a hunting spree in the town. In a statement to Mirror, Penelope said that she was perturbed by the animal’s presence while she was having her dinner outdoor. She heard the chickens making loud noises and making flocking sounds. She said that it was a good thing that she was at home during the attack, otherwise, the bear would have broken into the garage and eaten up all the chickens. She added it was for the first time in nearly 40 years that a wild animal attacked her home. She advised the royal couple to ramp up the devices in order to stay vigilant on the prowling bear and save the delicate chicks. The report also stated that The Montecito Association plan, a local body, has called for an urgent meeting to discuss strategies to catch the bear named “Carlos” and release him back into the wild.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash