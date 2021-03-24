Meghan Markle Hires Clinton's 2016 Election Campaign Adviser In 'rapidly Expanding Team'

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ramped up the new appointments for their Archewell Production and Archewell Audio company, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently also welcomed the 2016 election campaign adviser of former US First Lady and presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. As per Express.co.uk report, the couple has hired Genevieve Roth, founder of the agency, Invisible Hand that had also worked with Clinton in 2016. According to the publication, the recent hiring indicates the Duchesses’ future political aspirations.

Previously, Roth has reportedly served as director of creative engagement for the Clinton campaign and also worked on the ‘let girls learn’ initiative set up by former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Now, Roth’s Invisible hand will reportedly work in strategic change through storytelling to support racial and gender equality. As per the report, the spokesperson for the couple said on the new addition to the production company that “they join a rapidly expanding team” that is desiccated towards cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the globe.

Prince Harry lands new job as tech executive

In another latest adventure in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives after formally leaving the UK royal family and leading an independent life in the United States, Prince Harry has landed a new job as a tech executive in California. As per CNN report, the Duke of Sussex has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer. The new role was confirmed by both the company and the spokesperson for Prince Harry.

BetterUp basically provides coaching and mental health services to clients and the company’s website now lists Prince Harry as a part of the leadership team and described him as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.” Harry joined the Silicon Valley startup just weeks after he and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to American presenter Oprah Winfrey that gave an insight of their tumultuous lives as senior royals and the decision of stepping down and moving to another country.