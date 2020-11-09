Melania 'counting Minutes' Till Trumps Leave White House: Ex-aide Says Couple To Part Ways

Rumours are doing rounds that the former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is ‘counting the minutes’ to divorce her husband Donald Trump, who has lost the 2020 United States presidential elections to Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail UK, while Joe Biden headed for Delaware to give his victory speech, incumbent First Lady Melania Trump was allegedly said to be waiting for the Republican candidate Trump to concede his defeat to Biden and finally leave the White House in January when he demits office.

The report was based on the apparent revelation made by Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, another ex-aide Stephanie Wolkoff, who was the senior advisor to Melania claimed that their 15-year marriage was only ‘transactional’. Wolkoff further claimed that the couple was negotiating on a postnuptial agreement to give their son Barron an equal share of the Trump wealth.

US Elections 2020

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US Presidential elections 2020 as per projections of numerous media networks almost four days after polling closed, with mail-in ballots still being counted in some states. He will be the 46th President of the United States after the inauguration on January 20. It was Biden's home state Pennsylvania that finally delivered the victory to him, pushing him over the significant 270-electoral college votes mark.

While he will formally assume the Presidency in January 2021, there is still the matter of Trump refusing to cleanly concede the election. Trump was last heard claiming that it was he who won the election and that mail-in ballots had defrauded the American people. The Trump campaign has also challenged counting in several states by filing a series of lawsuits. Incumbent Donald Trump has accused the poll officials of "cheating" and "fraud" as they continued counting ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day.

Regardless, scores of world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the American people have taken to the streets to celebrate - probably not the best idea given that the US is the country worst-hit by the Coronavirus crisis with record numbers of new cases now being reported on a daily basis. Biden has stated he would take decisive action on Covid as soon as he becomes President.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris also made history on Saturday, November 7 after she became the first woman, first Indian-American, first Black to be elected the vice-president of the United States.

