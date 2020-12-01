Last Updated:

IN PICS | Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decor Celebrating American Spirit

The United States First Lady Melania Trump on November 30 unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme “America the Beautiful”.

White House holiday decor
1/10
@FLOTUS/Twitter

White House holiday decor
2/10
@FLOTUS/Twitter

Highlights of this year’s display include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers. 

White House holiday decor
3/10
@FLOTUS/Twitter

Melania said, “We salute America's everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers". 

White House holiday decor
4/10
@FLOTUS/Twitter

This year, there are 106 wreaths, 62 trees, more than 1,200 garlands, more than 3,200 lights, more than 17,000 bows, and more than 150 types of foliage and flowers.

White House holiday decor
5/10
@FLOTUS/Twitter

Over 125 volunteers from around the country helped decorate the executive mansion after Thanksgiving. 

White House holiday decor
6/10
AP

In addition to honouring frontline workers, there is also a Kennedy-themed tress in the Vermeil Room, with ornaments featuring an iconic portrait of President John F Kennedy and sailboats. 

White House holiday decor
7/10
AP

Upon entering the East Wing, visitors are welcomed by The Gold Star Family Tree, which is an annual tradition among the holiday decorations. 

White House holiday decor
8/10
AP

A tree in the Library highlights the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a base featuring women's suffrage imagery designed by children in an artwork competition spearheaded by Trump.

White House holiday decor
9/10
AP

Moreover, the Rose Garden is featured with the White House gingerbread for the first time this yes. 

White House holiday decor
10/10
AP

The China Room features a cosy kitchen scene with cookies and baked goods on a dining table, stockings embroidered with “POTUS” and “FLOTUS” and “Barron” hanging from a fireplace mantel. 

