Coronavirus Outbreak: FAQ On New Visa Restrictions Imposed By India

India on Wednesday, March 18, imposed new travel restrictions on people coming from Europe as the continent becomes the global hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus has so far infected over 2,18,153 people worldwide and killed nearly 9,000. Several nations have come up with travel restrictions to safeguard public health from any possible incoming infections.

If one wishes to clear their queries surrounding these Visa restrictions by India, here's all you need to know:

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs:

All passengers coming from European Union — Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden; European Free Trade Association — Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland; Turkey and the United Kingdom have been prohibited from entering India from any of the Land/Air/Seaport.

This restriction has already kicked in at the port of the first departure and shall remain till March 31, 2020.

Whether passengers transiting through the restricted countries will be allowed?

There will be no transit through these countries as no aircraft will board passengers for India in these countries.

Whether they will be quarantined upon arrival in India (for 14 days)?

All passengers coming from/transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will be quarantined. Those who have visited China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020, will be quarantined. These countries have recorded the highest cases of coronavirus infections and a rising death toll.

Indians transiting through all the above-mentioned countries will also be quarantined on arrival. COVID-19 Negative Certificate are mandatory for Indians coming from South Korea and Italy.

Whether Indians are allowed to go abroad?

The government has strongly advised Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Coronavirus affected countries. The external affairs ministry had in a previous statement said: "Indian nationals are further strongly advised to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany."

Are OCI Cardholders allowed to enter India?

No. OCI Cardholders are required to obtain fresh Indian visa from Mission/Post and allowed in India except from restricted countries as mention above. In addition to those, the order applies to those coming from the Philippines, Malaysia and Afghanistan. Infants/children are also required to get a fresh visa.

