Melania Trump Delivers Speech On Drug Addiction At School, Gets Booed By Students

US First Lady Melania Trump faced boos by school students on November 26 while giving a speech on drug addiction in the east coast city of Baltimore. Boos and shrieking came from the audience of mostly middle and high school students when she stepped up on the stage at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness. The audience talked loudly when she began her speech in which she wished the students a healthy and drug-free life. More boos and cheers erupted at the end of the speech. The US President Donald Trump spurred a furious backlash in July when he took to Twitter to bash the historic port city of 6,00,000 people as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" who are unfit for humans. The opposition lawmakers considered the provocative attacks as racist while Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young said these kinds of remarks are completely unacceptable.

Check that: in my years covering her, this was the first booing of @FLOTUS by a crowd at one of her solo events. https://t.co/Ac9Qgn7TSL — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 26, 2019

Trump, Melania warn son against vaping

The President declined an offer to visit Baltimore amid the outcry. The youth summit is sponsored by the US Drug Enforcement Administration and actor Mark Wahlberg's youth foundation to help aware students, teachers, and parents about opioid use and misuse. Trump said that he and Melania Trump have asked their 13-year son Barron to not vape. He further said that they have warned their son about the health hazards of vaping. The US President made the statement on the lawn of the White House while responding to the question of a reporter on the evening of September 12.

Trump also said to Barron that they don't like the feeling of him vaping and have repeatedly told him not to vape. A tweet by Melania Trump on September said that she was worried about the increasing usage of e-cigarettes in children. She added that everyone should pitch in and do everything in their capacity to protect people from this epidemic and prevent the nicotine carriers to become an addiction for the youth of the country.

