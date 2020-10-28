Melania Trump Says 'Donald Fights For Americans', Slams Biden In Blistering Speech

Making her maiden appearance at President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, First Lady Melania Trump said that her husband is a “fighter” who fought every day for the country. Addressing thousands of voters, many unmasked, in Pennsylvania, Melania added that the American spirit was stronger than the coronavirus and they would soon overcome the pandemic soon. Striking an empathetic chord with the audience she added that she's has had the first-hand experience of the pandemic, not as a patient but “as a worried mother and wife."

“I know there are many people who have lost their loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy - my family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time,” she said adding that she was thankful to all who have" stepped up and helped in this uncertain time."

'Wasting money on Sham Impeachement'

Turning towards the Democrats, the 50-year-old said that the Democrats had put their agendas before the country. In a blistering speech, she slammed her husband’s electoral opponent Joe Biden and said that during the initial stages of the virus, when Trump had blocked travel to China, it was Biden who called it "xenophobic hysteria." “He now suggests he could have done a better job,” she quipped.

“Let us also not forget what the democrats chose to focus on when COVID-19 first came into our country. While the President was taking decisive actions to keep the American people safe, the democrats were wasting American tax-payer dollars in a sham impeachment. They cared more about removing our elected president.,” Melania said.

She also slammed media for creating a “different picture” of her husband. Making an emotional vote appeal, in conclusion, Melania said that four more years of Donald Trump was needed to expand and grow the economy as well as make it safe for Americans .” The United States is a country of hope, not of fear. Under Donald’s leadership, our economy has soared, our borders are safer. We have stayed out of new conflicts and worked to end wars,” she said.

