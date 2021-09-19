Mexican Man Sets Guinness World Record For Incredible Collection Of Disney 'Cars'

According to Guinness World Records, Jorge Arias of Mexico has become the world's largest collector of Disney's "Cars" memorabilia.

His fascination with Disney automobiles began in 2006 when the Pixar Animation Studios released Cars. Talking vehicles appear in this computer-animated sports comedy film. Arias began to acquire items linked to the talking motors after being awestruck by the film.

He now holds the record for the greatest collection of 'Cars' memorabilia, with over 1,200 items, and is listed in the Guinness World Records 2022 book. His work of collecting odyssey began when his daughter asked him to buy McQueen, Sally, Mater, and Chick Hicks from the original Cars movie, according to the Guinness website.

🚗🇲🇽Ésta es la espectacular colección que el mexicano Jorge Arias reunió de artículos de Cars @MColeccionistas Fueron 1.200 objetos los que le dieron un titulo de #GWR

▶️ Conoce la historia completa acá: https://t.co/TvTrb4B4i1 pic.twitter.com/jiPHSMXScb — Guinness World Records LatAm (@gwr_es) September 16, 2021

Jorge Arias has been expanding his collection for 15 years

His collection is still growing after 15 years as he is constantly hunting for new things to add to it. His collection is kept on glass shelves and boxes, which helps him maintain the pristine shape. He keeps a record of each item in his collection, according to the website, because each car is carefully positioned and numbered inside the display cases.

John Lasseter and Albert Hinkey are two of his favourites in his entire collection. He gets a lot of visitors, especially kids who come to see his "amazing collection." Disney also honours Jorge Arias' huge collection.

'Cars' movie enhanced Arias' admiration

Children from all across Mexico celebrate their birthdays in Arias' beautiful world of vehicles and are motivated to start their own collection. After learning about his collection, Cars director Brian Fee and co-producer Andrea Warren travelled to Mexico City to speak to Arias. Fee presented him with a sketched and framed drawing of the main character, as well as an invitation to the premiere of Cars 3.

Jorge Arias was one of the many adults who were blown away by the plot and character arcs in Pixar Animation Studios' 2006 hit picture 'Cars'. It looks like his admiration for the film elevated Arias to hit new heights as he has now set a Guinness World Record in the process.

Image: GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS/INSTAGRAM