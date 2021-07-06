Miami Building Collapse Tragedy Death Toll Rises To 28, Over 100 Still Missing

The Miami building collapse that took place in the early hours on June 24, just updated its official death count to 28 and now investigators are turning their attention to a report back from 2018. Video footage suggests that the building in Surfside, Florida (Fl) experienced a progressive collapse. This happens when there is a failure of a primary structural element, which then further causes the failure of adjoining members. Video footage suggests the building experienced a progressive collapse. This happens when there is a failure of a primary structural element, which then causes the failure of adjoining members.

What happened in the early hours of June 24?

At 2 am, US Eastern Daylight Time on June 24, the Champlain Tower's, South Tower in Surfside, South Florida, partially collapsed. The 12 storey building with 136 apartments was built in 1981. This further prompted a massive search-and-rescue response as many people were reported missing.

It's unclear at this stage why the building collapsed, but it has been speculated that it had been sinking over time, which may have contributed to the collapse. It's likely the actual cause of the collapse won't be known for months, if ever. However, it is important to find out exactly what happened, and what it might mean for similar buildings in Miami and around the world.

What did Miami-Dade County Mayor have to say?

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava while updating on the event that took place in Surfside, Fl said, "Search and rescue crews have recovered another victim from the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building, bringing the death toll to 28."

Earlier, three additional bodies were found in the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building, officials said.

The additional bodies were found after search efforts resumed around midnight following the demolition on Sunday night, of what had remained to stand of the building, added Cava.

The structure was demolished around 10:30 pm Sunday (local time) using a method Levine Cava called 'energetic felling,' describing it as a process that "uses small, strategically placed explosives and relies on gravity to bring the building down in place," as reported by a news agency.

Experts who have reviewed available data about collapse say probe into its cause should focus on potential failures near the base of the building.



