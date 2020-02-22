Michael Bloomberg Alters Video Of Democratic Debate, Netizens Call Him Out

In his maiden appearance on a Democratic debate, billionaire Michael Bloomberg faced harsh criticism from other five presidential candidates on February 19. From Joe Biden mentioning Blomberg's inability as the mayor of New York City to Elizabeth Warren demanding the number of non-disclosure agreements the billionaire has signed with women. However, irrespective the reality of the debate, the 78-year-old posted an altered video on Twitter on February 20 which showed his competitors quiet as he posed a question about the business.

Wow, an altered video, right out if Trump's playbook. — Bekah Freitas (@rebekahkfreitas) February 20, 2020

Netizens share a laugh

While most netizens were seen laughing at the “humourous” video while others also called out Bloomberg for “stooping low”. Some of the internet users also supported the Democratic presidential candidate for fighting “fire with fire” and sharing “memes” similar to what Republican US President Donald Trump is mostly known for doing. Even while the debates are currently in the process ahead of the Nevada caucuses on February 22, Trump has shared several memes that mock his rival candidates.

Cute, not funny or meaningful, just cute. BTW this is meaningful.... pic.twitter.com/inOlwpRvMY — Andrew C ™️ (@Sheckyi) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg is seriously running his entire campaign on nothing but “I’m better than everyone because I’m super rich.” 🤷🏼‍♀️🤣👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 20, 2020

Stop doctoring clips. Matter of fact, just drop out and fund down-ballot Democrats if you actually want to help beat Trump and McConnell. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 20, 2020

While this was not actually the case, US Senator and one of the top six Democratic presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren lashed Bloomberg in the ninth TV debate on February 19. Just before the Nevada caucuses, Warren called out former New York City mayor on his “non-disclosure agreements” with women both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace. While raising questions on the billionaire's character who had qualified for a Democratic debate for the first time, Warren also received applause from the audience who questioned if he would “let the women speak”.

This is not just a question of Mike Bloomberg’s character—it’s a question about electability. We’re not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who silences women with who knows how many nondisclosure agreements. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ozPFghxU8s — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

