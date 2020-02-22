The Debate
Michael Bloomberg Alters Video Of Democratic Debate, Netizens Call Him Out

US News

Irrespective of he reality of the debate, Michael Bloomberg posted an altered video on Twitter which showed his competitors quiet at his question

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Bloomberg

In his maiden appearance on a Democratic debate, billionaire Michael Bloomberg faced harsh criticism from other five presidential candidates on February 19. From Joe Biden mentioning Blomberg's inability as the mayor of New York City to Elizabeth Warren demanding the number of non-disclosure agreements the billionaire has signed with women. However, irrespective the reality of the debate, the 78-year-old posted an altered video on Twitter on February 20 which showed his competitors quiet as he posed a question about the business. 

Read - In Nevada, Biden Casts Sanders, Bloomberg As Party Posers

Netizens share a laugh

While most netizens were seen laughing at the “humourous” video while others also called out Bloomberg for “stooping low”. Some of the internet users also supported the Democratic presidential candidate for fighting “fire with fire” and sharing “memes” similar to what Republican US President Donald Trump is mostly known for doing. Even while the debates are currently in the process ahead of the Nevada caucuses on February 22, Trump has shared several memes that mock his rival candidates.

Read -  Bloomberg Struggles To Respond To Politics Of #MeToo Era

While this was not actually the case, US Senator and one of the top six Democratic presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren lashed Bloomberg in the ninth TV debate on February 19. Just before the Nevada caucuses, Warren called out former New York City mayor on his “non-disclosure agreements” with women both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace. While raising questions on the billionaire's character who had qualified for a Democratic debate for the first time, Warren also received applause from the audience who questioned if he would “let the women speak”. 

Read - Warren Digs Into Attacks On Bloomberg After Tough Debate

Read - Bloomberg Nabs Three New Congressional Endorsements

Published:
COMMENT
