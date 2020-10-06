William Jackson Harper Slams Trump's Executive Order For 'denying Minorities Experiences'

Recently, Hollywood actor William Jackson Harper took to his Instagram handle to lash out at Donald Trump’s recent ‘Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping’ executive order. Explaining why he ‘disagrees’ with Trump’s order, William Harper posted a lengthy note on his social media handles and shared that he was meant to make an appearance at a virtual event for Arts in the Armed Forces, for which he selected a movie to screen.

Adding to the same, William Jackson Harper mentioned that he gave the organisation three film options, out of which Spike Lee’s Malcolm X was selected.

William Jackson Harper slams Trump's order

However, William added that the students at military academies unprecedentedly dropped out of the event two days before, as they were 'afraid' of violating Trump’s recent executive order. In his note, William Jackson Harper mentioned that Donald Trump’s ‘Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping’ restricts federal contractors and agencies from holding workplace training that touches on topics like bias and stereotyping on the basis of sex or race. More so, William Jackson Harper mentioned in his note that honesty is paramount if ‘people wished to progress as a society’.

William also slammed the order for denying the ‘real experiences’ of minorities in the US. Expressing his views about Malcolm X, Harper wrote that the film is 'not a propaganda' meant to teach one or to favour one over race or sex. Ending his note, William Jackson Harper asked people to stay vigilant, to question every single decision the Trump administration makes.

On the work front:

William Harper Jackson shot to prominence for his work in the PBS children's series The Electric Company. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed NBC comedy, The Good Place, which first premiered in 2016 and ran for four seasons straight. The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, The Man in the Woods.

