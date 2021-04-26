Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela Assures Support To India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella on Monday tweeted promising support to India as the country is facing a deadly situation of COVID-19 virus. He also expressed his gratefulness to the US government which recently announced the deployment of vaccine raw materials and other requirements for India to fight the surge. Microsoft too will indulge in providing COVID-related relief equipment.

Microsoft Chief also expressed his grief as India is facing a difficult time.

I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021

On Sunday, the US announced that it will send oxygen beds, medicines, and raw materials required to make the COVISHIELD vaccine. A few days ago pharma supremo Adar Poonawala had requested US President Joe Biden to lift the ban on exporting COVID-19 vaccine raw materials however it was denied as the country stated that domestic demand is their priority for now. US National Security Advisor held talks with Indian counterpart and expressed deepest concerns. Even President Joe Biden tweeted assuring help to India.

US, UK, EU pledges support to India

Apart from US, UK and EU have also pledged help to India. The UK government has announced that it will be sending over 600 pieces of vital medical equipment with 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators. The European Union also said that EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to extend support to India. The US on the other hand has finalized materials to be sent to India on an urgent basis.

India's COVID-19 crisis

There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in India leading to a higher number of deaths. Even though the government is taking steps to curb the situation, India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases. On Sunday, 2,767 deaths were reported with the recovery of 2,17,113 people. The total tally has climbed to 1,69,60,172, while there are more than 26 lakh active cases.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi has announced the extension of lockdown and other states including Gujarat, Odisha, and Rajasthan have announced free vaccines for people. Last week India reported more than 22 lakh cases which was the highest seven-day record reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.