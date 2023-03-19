Mike Pence Claims Ex-US President Donald Trump 'let Him Down On Jan. 6'

Former US Vice President Mike Pence on March 19 claimed that ex-Republican President Donald Trump had "let him down" on January 6 as his supporters stormed the Capitol building to block the congressional certification of Democrats leader Joe Biden. President Trump "let me down," Pence said, adding that he had hoped he "would come around" and recognize the violence that Democrats allege he had provoked.

'I hoped he would come around in time': Trump

In an interview on ABC's This Week, Pence commented on the January 6 siege by Trump's MAGA supporters in a brazen attack against the former American leader's conduct. "I had actually hoped that he would come around in time, that he would see the cadre of legal advisers that he surrounded himself with led him astray, but he hasn't done so," Pence said on Sunday. "I think it's one of the reasons why the country just wants a fresh start," he continued to add. Trump and Pence, the latter confirmed, have gone "separate ways" since leaving the White House and after the January 6 incident. Trump's then-vice president noted that he had been "very direct" with the ex-leader about his experience that day and they "parted amicably and respectfully."

"But in the months that followed, [Trump] returned to that same rhetoric he was using before Jan. 6, rhetoric that continues much up to this day and that's why we've gone our separate ways," Pence said.

Earlier commenting about the events surrounding the storming of the Capitol, the ex-Vice President of US said that he had restricted communications with Trump, leading up to, and after the unfateful day. Trump said that he did not have the authority to overturn the result of the 2020 US presidential election, Pence outrightly noted in an interview with the broadcaster. He also claimed that Trump's electoral fraud claims were made without evidence and were, in fact, unsubstantiated. As the two political figures fell apart over the January 6 incident, Trump told reporters in Washington that "Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. And if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country." Responding to his remark, Pence in a statement noted that Trump's words "were reckless and his actions were reckless. President's words that day at the rally endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building," he reiterated.