Mike Pence Says His Administration Is Committed To 'orderly And Safe' Transfer Of Power

US Vice-President Mike Pence on Friday said his administration is committed to "orderly" and "safe" transfer of power on inauguration day. Pence, while speaking at a meeting of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said the transfer of power must be done in such a way that it "gives honour to the American people". This comes after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has directed the federal agencies to ensure a safe transition on January 20.

Read: Indian Diaspora Making Kolams Outside Capitol Hill To Welcome Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

According to the report, more than 7,000 National Guards have been deployed in Washington DC following the January 6 violence. More than 2,000 guards have been tasked to oversee a safe transfer of power on the swearing-in day on January 20. Trump has urged everyone to respect law and order and refrain from violence on inauguration day.

Read: Vaccine Centers, New Stimulus Checks Included In Biden Plan

January 6 insurrection and aftermath

A riotous mob laid siege on the US Capitol building on January 6 while a joint session to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win was underway. The insurrection delayed the verification of the presidential election result last Wednesday, pushing Biden and Harris' certification to Thursday. Donald Trump has been accused of inciting his supporters who breached the security parameters at the US Congress building, resulting in a clash between the crowd and law enforcement agencies.

Read: Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan, Says 'there’s No Time To Waste'

Democrats called on Vice-President Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and remove Trump from office. After Pence ignored the calls, House Democrats brought an impeachment motion, which received bipartisan support. It is now up to the Senate leadership to conduct a trial and remove Trump, which may not happen until after the inauguration. Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice. If the Senate goes on to convict Trump he will become the first president to be removed by impeachment.

Read: Tom Hanks To Host Special TV Program For Biden Inauguration, Hollywood Stars To Perform

(With inputs from ANI)

