Mike Pence Slams Biden Admin; Terms Afghan Pullout As 'greatest Foreign Policy Disaster'

Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence termed the Biden administration’s botched pullout from Afghanistan as the greatest foreign policy disaster since the Iran hostage crisis in 1979. He also accused President Joe Biden and his administration of strengthening America's foes abroad while oppressing Americans at home reported news agency Sputnik citing Fox News.

Pence argued that the Taliban peace accord, which Trump signed in Doha in February 2020, allowed the US to leave Afghanistan "honourably," and that the August fiasco, which saw the Taliban seize Kabul while American forces were still departing, could have been prevented. He further went on to chastise the Biden administration for abandoning Bagram Air Base "in the middle of the night" and also for leaving American citizens and allies behind after the withdrawal was completed in the month of August.

"I totally agree with the majority of Americans who believe that we should have brought our troops home. But we wanted to do it with honour and in an orderly manner, not in the manner it was done. We also hoped to leave behind the kind of conditions that would be indicative of the immense devotion and sacrifice of our troops over the last 20 years in the war-torn country," Pence told Fox News.

Slamming Biden further he stated that the US has a President who is weak internationally but content to lecture the American people about vaccine mandates and also trying to push through Congress what would not only be the greatest spending package in the country's history, but also the highest tax increase.

Former US Secy of State Mike Pompeo slammed Biden administration

It should be mentioned here that earlier in the month of August, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also criticised the Biden administration for the hasty pull out of the US forces from Afghanistan. In an op-ed written by him for Fox News, he had described the US pullout as a "feckless, poorly conducted withdrawal" that harmed American leadership. He further stated that close friends like Germany and the United Kingdom also doubted the American leadership. Meanwhile, Pompeo praised the Trump administration, saying that the previous administration dealt with the Taliban threat "with American power and smart diplomacy."

Image: AP