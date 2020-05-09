US Vice-President Mike Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

US Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller became the latest White House official to test positive for novel Coronavirus. Confirming the same, President Donald Trump on Friday said that Mike Pence's 'press person' Katie Miller has tested positive for the virus. According to reports, the White House is yet to officially announced Miller's positive test.

Pence's flight to Iowa was delayed by an hour on Friday and six staffers from his plane were asked to have themselves tested and go home after Katie tested positive, said a senior official.

US President Donald Trump's personal valet was the first White House official to test positive for the deadly disease on Thursday. After the naval officer who serves as one of the members of his personal valets tested positive for COVID-19, Donald Trump said he would now be tested daily, moving on from his previous regimen of testing once a week. According to reports, the daily testing would also apply to the vice-president Mike Pence and certain high-level White House officials.

Coronavirus outbreak

The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with nearly half the total confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded globally. According to figures by worldometer website, the United States has recorded over 1.3 million confirmed cases and more than 78,000 deaths to date. The global tally has surpassed the 4 million mark in terms of total infected cases across the world with 2,75,934 deaths so far.

(Image Credit: AP)

