Donald Trump Calls United States' Coronavirus Crisis Worse Than 9/11 Attack, World War II

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, May 6 said that the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the United States harder than the 9/11 attack or the Pearl Harbor attack that took during World War II. Trump, while speaking to reporters at the White House, said that the current pandemic is worse than anything the US has seen so far, adding that it should have never happened in the first place.

Read: US: 'If We Did This A Different Way, We Would Have Lost More Lives', Says Trump

Pandemic deaths take over war tolls

According to reports, more than 2,400 American soldiers were killed and over 1,100 others were wounded when the Imperial Japanese Army launched a surprise attack at a Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii on the morning of December 7, 1941. The attack led to the United States' formal entry into World War II the next day.

The September 11, 2001 attacks killed more than 3,000 people and triggered the United States to start anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other countries, which is still going on and is considered the longest-running military operation in the world.

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Reminds Importance Of Clean Hands On Hand Hygiene Day

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than a million people in the United States alone and has killed over 73,000 people to date. The United States is the worst affected country by the pandemic that has roots in China.

Health experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to figures on the Worldometer website, over 3.79 million people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 2,62,641 have lost their lives to the pandemic.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Spain's Coronavirus Death Toll Below 200 For Third Consecutive Day But Economic Cost High