Mike Pompeo Garners Criticism For Expected RNC Speech From Jerusalem

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to address the Republican National Convention (RNC) on August 25 from Jerusalem, Israel, as the 56-year-old is currently on an official visit to the country to push Trump's Mideast peace policy.

The expected speech on Tuesday is already garnering a lot of criticism from various groups who have accused the Republican leader of using his diplomatic travel for making a political statement ahead of the upcoming presidential election in November this year. Critics have cited the Hatch Act to further their argument, which prohibits federal officials from taking part in political activity while on official duty.

Critics say that Pompeo's speech will mean abandoning the long-held tradition of keeping the State Department nonpartisan. They argue that Pompeo is misusing his position as Secretary in order to convey a political statement from Jerusalem, a holy place for the world's three Abrahamic religions.

However, a team of lawyers has cleared Pompeo for making the speech, which includes his personal attorney, State Department's legal counsel, White House's lawyers, and Republican National Convention lawyers. According to reports, the State Department has clarified that Pompeo won't be using any resources belonging to the federal department adding that no official staff is involved in preparing the speech or in making arrangements for the Secretary's appearance.

'Cheap stunt'

A Republican National Convention spokesperson while talking to the press said that expenses related to the programming and staging of Pompeo's speech will be incurred by the RNC and nothing will go towards the State Department. Political pundits say that the speech from Jerusalem is meant to woo the Jewish voters in the United States. Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said that the Jewish people reject Pompeo's idea to use Jerusalem as a prop for the upcoming election, calling it a "cheap" politically stunt.

(Image Credit: AP)

