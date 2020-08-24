Mike Pompeo "hopeful" More Arab States Will Normalise Ties With Israel After UAE

On August 23, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that he is “very hopeful” that several other Arab countries will join the initiative to normalize the bilateral relations with Israel, following the UAE-Israel Abraham Accords agreement. Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, in presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo said that the commitment to peace, security, and stability between the two nations under President Trump’s leadership was exemplary for more Gulf nations to initiate the talks, pushing Trump’s peace rhetoric. US Secretary Pompeo is on a Mideast tour to press peace momentum. He will travel to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates between August 23 to August 28, as per the US State government’s press release.

Good to be in Israel again today with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. We discussed ways to address Iranian malign influence in the region, shared challenges the U.S. and Israel face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords. As always, the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/fnTRKIrH3u — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 24, 2020

Pompeo met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office as the two leaders discussed the Israel-UAE peace deal brokered by the US and regional security issues related to Iran’s malicious influence. Additionally, the US secretary held talks about establishing and deepening Israel’s relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the US and Israeli economies from “ malign” investors, according to the press document.

At the presser, Pompeo stressed that the US will ensure that Israel had the military edge in the Middle East under the US arms deals with the UAE to be negotiated in the future. Netanyahu had earlier said in the state-run press address that Israel and the US would hold talks about expanding peace in the middle eastern region, and with more Gulf nations. He said, assuring the Israeli people that there will be more countries – and in the not-so-distant future who would look to build a strong strategic relationship with Israel.

Delighted to be in Israel following the announcement of the Abraham Accords. This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East and is a testament to the vision of @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed, and President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/1LF4sZUGzt — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 24, 2020

Tour will conclude at UAE visit

Pompeo will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Sudan and the Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan to discuss “continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship,” as per the state press release. US Secretary will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. His tour will conclude with a visit to the United Arab Emirates, as he will hold a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss Abraham Accords agreement and other key Middle Eastern regional issues.

