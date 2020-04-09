Mike Pompeo Says 'not The Time For Retribution' Against China Over Coronavirus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on April 8 that it is not the time for retribution against China as the officials believe Beijing delayed in sharing accurate information on the novel coronavirus. During a White House press briefing on coronavirus, the top diplomat opined that China should have shared their data sooner saying every country has the obligation to share that information timely and accurately.

Pompeo said that there is still time for clarity and transparency over COVID-19 as researchers are still working on the problem and they need accurate data to perform their analysis related to therapeutics and vaccine. He added that every country including China needs to to be transparent about the ongoing issue.

“They need to share their data, we share ours with the world so that the best scientists can get to the right conclusion and bring this global economy back to the place,” said the State Secretary.

“Every country has that responsibility. It started in China and so they have that special responsibility to get it right quickly and fast,” he added.

Earlier, Pompeo said in a statement that the United States is able to provide impactful assistance to its partners overseas without diverting critical supplies away from the American people. However, he added that the administration will keep all critical medical items in the United States until the demand at home is met.

Touts US efforts

According to the latest report, the US has reported over 435,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and around 14,797 deaths due to the infection. While various travel restrictions across the world have impacted the movement, the State Secretary announced that the US has repatriated over 50,000 American citizens stranded around the world.

.@StateDept's effort to bring #AmericansHome during the #COVID19 pandemic, is one of the most remarkable diplomatic missions in American history. Our team – working at great personal risk – has repatriated over 50,000 U.S. citizens, on 480 plus flights, and from 90 countries. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 8, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)