Beirut Explosion: Mike Pompeo Says US Ready To Assist Lebanon After 'horrible Tragedy'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on August 4, offered assistance to Lebanon after massive blasts rocked its capital Beirut. Taking to Twitter, the top diplomat remarked that Washington was monitoring the situation and was keen to aid them in recovering from the ‘horrible tragedy’.

I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the massive explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4. We are monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this horrible tragedy. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 4, 2020

Pompeo, who had previously shown a personal interest in Lebanon, in another statement, added that the US was waiting for the Lebanese authorities to find the cause of colossal explosions. Elaborating further, he said that it was an additional challenge in the time of coronavirus crisis, which has already killed a total of 65 people and infected over 5,000 in the middle eastern nation.

He also revealed that the American team in Beirut has reported an “the extensive damage" to a city and a people he "held dear.” Meanwhile, the US embassy in Beirut encouraged people to take shelter reporting of the release of ‘toxic gasses'."There are reports of toxic gases released in the explosion so all in the area should stay indoors and wear masks if available," it said in a security alert.

Blasts rock Beirut

Massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, damaging buildings and wounding hundreds of people as a giant cloud of smoke rose above the city. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded in the huge blast that killed at more than 70 people and injured over 3,000 in the Lebanese capital.

Shocking visuals from the site of the explosion have caused a stir around the world as people witnessed the scope of the tragic incident in Beirut. A short clip of the explosion shows a huge ball of fire rising from the ground and blowing up the buildings and establishments in the area. Images of the blast show orange-coloured clouds over the port, hinting at nitrate compound combustion. Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceilings collapsed and windows were shattered.

Extraordinary footage of the explosion of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/yBEGzwYeGv — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 4, 2020

