Mike Pompeo Slams China Over Its Developments In Hong Kong And Ecuador

Amid soaring US-China tensions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo targetted the Asian superpower on August 2 and said that America is “gravely concerned” by the situation in Hong Kong. Pompeo not only noted the recent arrests of students in the former British colony but also mentioned China’s “illegal” fishing in Ecuador. The relations between both superpowers remain at an all-time low over an array of issues from responding to coronavirus outbreak to China’s territorial developments. According to Pompeo, China has consistently broken its ‘promise’ of Hong Kong’s freedom by its actions including the barring of anti-government candidates from upcoming legislative elections.

We are gravely concerned by the arrests of four students in Hong Kong under the new National Security Law and by the disqualification of pro-democracy electoral candidates. Beijing continues to break its promises and eviscerate Hong Kong’s autonomy. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, according to reports, Chinese boats are fishing between the protected islands and the Ecuadorian coast leading to endangering of local marine life. US Secretary of State took this also into notice and lashed out on Asian superpower for “rule-breaking” and “willful” environmental degradation of the oceans. Pompeo reaffirmed US’ stance of supporting Ecuador and called on China to halt its movements of “unregulated” and “illegal” fishing. Reports have stated that China’s fishing boats are threatening one of the most vulnerable ecosystems in the Pacific Ocean in the pursuit of aquatic animals, generating waste.

It is time for China to stop its unsustainable fishing practices, rule-breaking, and willful environmental degradation of the oceans. We stand with Ecuador and call on Beijing to stop engaging in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 2, 2020

Pro-democracy candidates disqualified in Hong Kong

Mike Pompeo’s Twitter post came after at least 12 anti-government candidates in Hong Kong were disqualified from standing in the upcoming legislative elections including Joshua Wong who had acquired the highest vote share in the primaries. Wong, who got more than 30,000 votes in the primary, lashed out on China for showing ‘total disregard’ to the will of Hong Kong residents by invalidating the candidates wanted by the majority.

Calling it the ‘biggest-ever crackdowns’ on city’s election, former leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement said that Beijing disqualified the pro-democracy candidates by citing their disagreement with the controversial national security law.

Earlier this week, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the elections have been postponed from September 6, 2020, to September 5, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, the term of the office of the current parliament will expire on September 30. As the date nears, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive sent an urgent report to the central government for recommendations and guidance.

