Mike Pompeo Says 'tide Is Turning' Against China After 'vigorous Diplomacy' By US

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo insisted that the “tide is turning” against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), citing “international awakening” to the threat. At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Pompeo highlighted that a number of countries have taken action against China following “vigorous diplomacy” by the United States.

“Our vigorous diplomacy has helped lead an international awakening to the threat of the CCP. Senators, the tide is turning,” said the top US diplomat.

Senator Bob Menendez, the committee’s ranking Democrat, told Pompeo that the US has faced setback after setback on the world stage under his watch, ceding leverage and influence to “stated adversaries”. However, the State Secretary argued that over 30 countries and territories have become 5G “Clean Countries”, referring to the ban on Huawei 5G.

“In our hemisphere, Canada has stood firm against the Chinese Communist Party’s hostage-taking. Its three major telecom carriers have also banned untrusted vendors,” he added.

Pompeo also highlighted India’s ban on 106 Chinese applications, owing to the threats to privacy and security, and reinvigorating Quad alliance comprising of the US, India, Australia, and Japan. China’s aggressive behaviour and bullying tactic in the South China Sea has become a major concern but Pompeo emphasised that the diplomatic efforts of Trump administration are working to mitigate the threats.

Defends 'maximum-pressure' policy

The State Secretary defended the “maximum pressure” policy of the Trump administration and said that many countries have condemned China’s draconian national security law and alleged human rights abuse in the Xinjiang region. He said that while Australia declared China’s South China Sea claims unlawful and illegitimate, Japan led the G7’s condemnation of China’s national security law targeting Hong Kong.

“We’ve sanctioned Chinese leaders for their brutality in Xinjiang, imposed export controls on companies that support it, and warned U.S. businesses against using slave labour in their supply chains,” said Pompeo at the hearing.

