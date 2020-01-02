Mike Pompeo Speaks To Iraqi PM, Says 'Will Continue Cooperation To Hold Iran Responsible'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, January 1, spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Mahadi over keeping the American Embassy in Baghdad safe. Taking to Twitter, Pompeo said that the Iraqi PM agreed to uphold its responsibility to keep the US personnel secure.

He further added that they will move the Iran-backed attackers away from the US Embassy and continue the cooperation to hold Iran responsible for the attacks.

Thousands of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters on December 31 attacked the US Embassy compound in Baghdad while protesting against airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters. According to media reports, some of the protesters also marched through the high-security checkpoints in military fatigues to which Iraqi forces didn’t react.

Spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Mahdi, who agreed that #Iraq would continue to uphold its responsibility to keep U.S. personnel secure and would move the Iran-backed attackers away from @USEmbBaghdad. We’ll continue cooperation to hold #Iran and its proxies responsible. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 1, 2020

Pompeo postpones Ukraine visit

The US Secretary of State on Wednesday postponed his visit to Ukraine after an attack on the American embassy in Iraq.

According to State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, his visit has been postponed "due to the need for the secretary to be in Washington, DC to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East."

As per reports, he was scheduled to travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus.

Donald Trump lashes out at Iran

American President Donald Trump on December 31 lashed out at Iran for “orchestrating” attack on the American Embassy. Referring to the attack that killed an American contractor and injured many, Trump said that the US retaliated to it and always will.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

