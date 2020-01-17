Mike Pompeo To Attend Berlin Conference On Libya To Ensure Ceasefire

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend the Berlin conference on Libya, jointly hosted by Germany and the United Nations, said the State Department on January 16. Pompeo will advocate for the continuation of a ceasefire in Libya, the withdrawal of all external forces and return to a UN-facilitated, Libyan-led political process.

“Successful outcome would be the – number one, the primary issue there is the ceasefire,” said a senior State Department official at a teleconference. “Other things, of course, would be nice to have and, in fact, they’re important...but the imperative would be the continuation of a ceasefire,” the official added.

Read: Libya's Military Commander Haftar Secretly Flees To Greece Ahead Of Berlin Summit

According to the US official, Washington will continue to support Libyan parties in achieving a long-term cessation of hostilities. The United States wants the stakeholders to reach a political settlement that will enable all Libyans to enjoy a “more peaceful future”.

When asked about Turkey’s intervention by announcing to send more troops to Libya, the State Department official said that they are “very keen” to see that there are no external or foreign interventions. The official added that the foreign interventions are only exacerbating humanitarian crises in the country and the US does not want the conflict widened beyond the present situation.

Read: Libya's Khalifa Hafter Leaves Moscow, Snubs Peace Truce Signing

Seizure of Sirte

Recently, Foreign Ministers of the UK, France, Germany and Italy met to discuss the Libyan crisis as the self-styled Libyan National Army, headed by Khalifa Haftar, seized Sirte, a coastal city. Libya is currently going through a severe political and humanitarian crisis after Haftar’s Army launched a battle against the Tripoli’s U.N.-recognised government.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' office said on January 16 that Haftar wants to contribute to the success of the Libya conference in Berlin and willing to participate in it. The Foreign Ministry added that Haftar has agreed to comply with the existing armistice. Meanwhile, the Libyan strongman has secretly fled to Athens by private plane amidst Greece's exclusion from the conference.

Read: PM Modi, Putin Discuss Situation In Persian Gulf, Libya Over Phone Call

Read: Turkish President Erdogan Meeting Libyan GNA Prime Minister