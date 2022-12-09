Last Updated:

'Most Wonderful Time': Joe Biden Shares Glimpses Of Decoration At WH Ahead Of Christmas

Just two weeks before, the President of United States has uploaded the video in which one can see glimpses of the Christmas decoration and lights at White House

As the month of December sets in, US president Joe Biden has shared a video of the Christmas decoration at the White House. Sharing the glimpses of the White House ahead of the most-awaited festival, Biden wrote: "It's the most wonderful time of the year." 

The video has been flooded with views, likes and has been viewed more than seven lakh times and many of the followers praised the elegant decoration. One of the user commented, "Happy to see Christmas is back in the White House!" Whereas the second user wrote, " One place I'd love to visit during this time of year just to see the decorations and be around so much history."

According to the White House, "Each room and design element throughout the White House holiday decor represents what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year." In the video one can see a giant Christmas tree with several small ones that are all decked up with bells, lights, stars, and ribbons. Every corner in the White House is lit up with candles illuminated and has Christmas cards, gifts and other decorative items. The video also featured white and golden color banner reading "We The People."  

