Musk Says 'stop Hitting On Me' To US Lawmaker After Latter's 'billionaire With Ego' Tweet

During a hilarious exchange with US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked Cortez to stop flirting with him after the former chastised Musk as a "billionaire with an ego problem."

American politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday tweeted, “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

However, US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not mention anyone in her tweet. Tesla CEO Elon Musk assumed that the tweet is directed at him. A few hours later, Musk replied, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy” to her tweet. Although after Musk’s tweet, the US lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez did not hold back and gave a befitting reply to his tweet, saying, “I was talking about Mark Zuckerberg, but ok.”

Tech Mogul and Tesla Boss Elon Musk is well-known for his wisecracks and witty posts he shares on Twitter, the microblogging platform which he acquired recently, on a daily basis. However, Musk’s tweets frequently elicit heated debate on an array of topics including free speech, which often polarises the Twitteratis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SpaceX CEO has been quite expressive regarding his political beliefs. Earlier on Friday, Musk expressed his objectionable views on the left ideologies, saying “The far left hates everyone, themselves included,” Musk tweeted. He further added, “but I’m no fan of the far-right either. Let’s have less hate and more love.”

Elon Musk, in a statement on Friday, mentioned, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The Tesla CEO further added, “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential and I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock its benefits.”