Mystery Of Charred Tesla Model X On Frozen Vermont Lake Finally Ends With Shocking Twist

The mystery of a charred Tesla Model X on a frozen lake in Vermont that had garnered a huge negative impact on the business of its founder, CEO, Elon Musk, has finally ended with a shocking tale. According to the reports published in the news agency Sputnik, the District of Vermont Attorney’s Office said the owner of the vehicle had plotted the bizarre episode to pull off an insurance fraud scheme. As per the court documents posted on the Attorney’s Office website, Michael A. Gonzalez, the owner and the master behind the shocking incident "bought" five Tesla vehicles worth $6,07,000 between September 2018-21. Court revealed the master plan

Tesla doesn't have any vehicle showrooms or outlets anywhere in the world where a buyer can purchase any of its models. The company deals with the car only through digital mode. According to the company, a buyer can purchase the vehicle after submitting a down payment of $2,500. Subsequently, it asks the customer to provide bank account details for a wire or Automated Clearing House transfer. According to the company protocol, a Tesla team member review delivery options available to the customer. Moreover, registering the car with the Department of Motor Vehicles the company provide a Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin.

Masterplanner failed to understand the simple procedure

Now, this triggered the man to come up with such a master plan. After submitting the initial fees of $2,500, the man bought himself five vehicles. After making an initial payment, he used to submit either the bank account with insufficient balance or from fictitious accounts. In this fashion, he bought five vehicles of which three of them sold to the used car dealers. The fourth one was repossessed by Telsa due to payment delays and the last one was charred to pull out the insurance claim.

However, Gonzalez, the master planner failed to read the simple terms and conditions that says "a buyer need to register the car under his name after making the full payment." According to the insurance policy, when a person claims for loss, he must have proper ownership documents.

Recently, Elon Musk, the Tesla Chief Executive took to Twitter to express the difficulty he is facing and how “hard” it is to produce a car, especially with a “positive cash flow”. Notably, Tesla is the world’s largest electric car manufacturer with an output of 206,421 cars in Q2 of 2021.

