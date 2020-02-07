Nancy Pelosi Defends Tearing Up Trump's Speech, Says 'I Don't Need A Lesson On Dignity'

House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly defended her decision of tearing down US President Donald Trump's 74-page Union address just after he was done speaking. Not only does the Congress Speaker called her action 'appropriate' but she also considered the paper copy of Trump's speech as a 'manifesto of mistruths'. During her weekly Capitol Hill conference, Pelosi said on February 6 that it was 'necessary to get the attention of American people'. The House speaker also claimed she doesn't 'need any lessons from anyone' including the US President.

Pelosi said, “I tore off the manifesto of mistruth. He misrepresented the issues we are working for. It was necessary to bring the attention of Americans on misrepresentation and show them how this affects you. I do not need a lesson from anybody especially president on dignity I think was appropriate, considering the exuberance's in me it was a courteous thing to do.”

Pelosi tears up the speech! pic.twitter.com/Qj2gLosWsA — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 5, 2020

'President was not-truthful'

Pelosi also believes that the US President's State of Union Address suggested a 'state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever'. The Union address had witnessed the political face-off between Trump and Pelosi as the US President had initially ignored the House speaker's offer for a handshake.

Trump denies Pelosi’s handshake pic.twitter.com/4OG972k1ZK — Dee Jay et al. (@coffee_deejay) February 5, 2020

Later, the Speaker of the House released a statement saying his words 'made no comfort to the 130 million Americans'. Pelosi had also said that 'once again' Trump was 'not truthful' about his actions. Moreover, Congress speaker believes that the 'manifesto' presented by the US President should be a 'call to action for everyone'.

According to an official press statement by Pelosi, “The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people. The American people expect and deserve a President to have integrity and respect for the aspirations for their children.”

