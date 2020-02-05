SAVAGE: After Tearing Speech To Shreds, Nancy Pelosi Lets Trump Know Dems Won't Back Down

After tearing up the copy of US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the Democrats will stand their ground where they will not find common ground to work. Following the high-voltage drama, Pelosi took to Twitter to say that her party will extend the ‘hand of friendship’ wherever possible to get the work done but only if they find common ground.

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

The White House reacted to Pelosi’s action saying the House Speaker ripped up the “survival of a child born at 21 weeks”, one of the “last surviving Tuskegee Airmen”, and “ a service member's reunion with his family”.

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:



One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.



The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.



The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.



A service member's reunion with his family.



That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Pelosi's office fact-checks claims

Ahead of Trump’s State of the Union address, Pelosi’s office sent out a series of reports titled “President Trump: Failing Hard-Working American Families” to reveal how US President’s claims match up with reality. Mentioning one the Trump’s tweet where he had claimed that he was the person who saved pre-existing conditions on healthcare, Pelosi’s office said that the US President is urging federal courts to strike down every last provision of the health care law, including protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

“In addition, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded that the “Trumpcare” Repeal and Replace bill, passed by the House, would have gutted pre-existing conditions protections, increased premiums, and led to 23 million Americans losing health coverage,” said the office in a statement.

